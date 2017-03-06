Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale drivers wasted four more hours in their car in 2016 than they did in 2015.

The average speed on Calderdale’s ‘A’ roads decreased by only 0.5 mph, from 22.9 mph in 2015 to 22.4 mph in 2016, but that was enough to increase the average delay by 3.1 seconds per mile travelled.

That might not sound like much…until you do the maths.

The average person in England travels 5,160 miles in a car annually as either driver or passenger.

This means that if you drive as much as the average person in England and happened to do so in Calderdale you spent four hours and 25 minutes more caught in road delays in 2016 than you did the year before.

The average delay for Calderdale’s ‘A’ roads has now reached 53 seconds per mile travelled – so if you do all of your driving in Calderdale, you’re spending the equivalent of three days a year caught in road delays.

The increase took delays in Calderdale from 49.9 seconds per mile to 53 seconds – a 6.2% increase that was one of the worst in England.

Overall, the road delays increased more than twice as much as the 2.8% increase elsewhere in England.