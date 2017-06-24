Welcome To Yorkshire have revealed the nominees at this year’s White Rose Awards - and Huddersfield is once again well represented.
The Three Acres is recognised in the Inns and Restaurants with rooms category, while Huddersfield Literature Festival has a good chance of being named Tourism Event of the Year, having been nominated at the awards in previous years.
Based out in Shelley, few restaurants in the county hold a reputation for fine dining quite as strongly as The Three Acres has built for itself, with Michelin recognition elevating them in to a select group.
Held back in March, the Huddersfield Literature Festival has attracted such names as Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh, Susie Dent and Dame Jenni Murray, with the event finding a firm place in the heart of fans of the art form.
Alongside the Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax, a nominee in the Large Hotel category, and favourites such as Cannon Hall Farm, York Races, the West Yorkshire Playhouse the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, there’s plenty for Yorkshire to come together and celebrate.
The awards are due to take place later on this year in the autumn, with an audience of around one thousand expected to be in attendance.
Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award judges, said: “Yorkshire’s tourism businesses are truly exceptional - bringing large numbers of visitors and income to the region and enhancing our reputation at home and abroad.
“The sector goes from strength to strength and many of its established stars feature on this year’s White Rose shortlist alongside some welcome new additions. What they have in common is their firm commitment to ensuring guests enjoy unrivalled hospitality, produce, facilities and experiences. The fantastic scenery and heritage provide the icing on the cake.
“With so many strong entries, shortlisting was very difficult this year. Choosing the eventual winners is going to be really tough.”
Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The quality of this year’s entries has been exceptional and makes me feel hugely proud of all the brilliant work going on in tourism in the county. It’s an honour to be part of these awards that recognise the many businesses and organisations that make Yorkshire such an amazing destination.
“I extend my thanks to everyone who took the time to enter and huge congratulations to those who have made the shortlist.”
Arts & Culture Award
Hull Truck Theatre
Impressions Gallery, Bradford
Kunsthuis Gallery, Crayke
Spear at Semerwater - Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes
The Craft Centre & Design Gallery, Leeds
West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds
Yorkshire Young Sinfonia, Scarborough
Business Tourism Award
National Railway Museum, York
The Camp Hill Estate, Bedale
The Country Park, Hessle
The English Institute of Sport Sheffield
York Conferences Limited
Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate
Guest Accommodation of the Year
Cambridge House, Richmond
Carr House Farm Bed & Breakfast, York
Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge
Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge
No. 21 York
The Wold Cottage, Driffield
Holiday Park of the Year
Akebar Park, Leyburn
Camp Katur, Bedale
Forest Holidays, Keldy, Pickering
Harrogate Caravan Park
Humble Bee Leisure, Scarborough
Vale of Pickering Caravan Park
Inns & Restaurants with Rooms Award
Ellerby Country Inn
Estbek House, Whitby
The Plough Scalby, near Scarborough
The Saddle Room Restaurant, Leyburn
The Three Acres, near Huddersfield
Large Attraction of the Year
Brontë Parsonage Museum, Keighley
Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal, Ripon
National Science and Media Museum, Bradford
Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon
Stockeld Park, Wetherby
The Forbidden Corner, Leyburn
The Wensleydale Creamery
Large Hotel of the Year
Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton
Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant, Halifax
Rudding Park, Harrogate
The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley
The Coniston Hotel, Country Estate & Spa, near Skipton
The Principal York
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Outstanding Customer Service Award
Pennine Cycles, Bradford
Team York Maze
The Grand Hotel & Spa, York
Tong Garden Centre, Bradford
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Yorebridge House, Leyburn
York Racecourse
Producers and Makers Award
DeliVita Limited, Huddersfield
Masons Yorkshire Gin, Bedale
The Little Red Berry Co. Ripon
Tipple Tails, Sheffield
Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridhe
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery, York
Pub of the Year
The Bay Tree, York
The Bruce Arms, Ripon
The Chequers Inn, York
The Duke of York Inn, York
The Swan & Talbot, Wetherby
The White Swan, York
Restaurant of the Year
Lanterna Restaurant, Scarborough
Prashad, Drighlington
The Hare Restaurant, near Thirsk
The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley
The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley
Wentworth Restaurant, Malton
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley
Cottage in the Dales, Leyburn
Dalesend Cottages, Bedale
Lendal Tower, York
Smallshaw Cottages & Spa, Sheffield
Thief Hole Cottages, Northallerton
Tunstall Road Farm, Catterick
Small Attraction of the Year
Burton Constable Hall & Grounds, Skirlaugh
Kilnsey Park, Skipton
National Emergency Services Museum, Sheffield
Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Malton
Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens, York
The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond
Small Hotel of the Year
Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley
Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough
The Victoria Hotel, Robin Hoods Bay
The West Park Hotel, Harrogate
Tickton Grange Country Hotel, near Beverley
Yorebridge House, Leyburn
Taste of Yorkshire Award
Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley
Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Pickering
Fodder, Harrogate
Miller’s Fish and Chips, York
The Firebox Café @ Stage1cycles, Hawes
Wold Top Brewery, Driffield
Tourism Event of the Year
Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate
Hallow Scream at York Maze
Huddersfield Literature Festival 2017
The North York Moors Chamber Music Festival
Wakefield Festival of Food Drink & Rhubarb
York St.Nicholas Fair
Visitor Information Award
Bradford Visitor Information Centre
Bridlington Tourist Information Centre
Doncaster TIC
Harrogate Tourist Information Centre
Humber Bridge TIC, Hessle
Visit York Information Centre