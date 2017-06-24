Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome To Yorkshire have revealed the nominees at this year’s White Rose Awards - and Huddersfield is once again well represented.

The Three Acres is recognised in the Inns and Restaurants with rooms category, while Huddersfield Literature Festival has a good chance of being named Tourism Event of the Year, having been nominated at the awards in previous years.

Based out in Shelley, few restaurants in the county hold a reputation for fine dining quite as strongly as The Three Acres has built for itself, with Michelin recognition elevating them in to a select group.

Held back in March, the Huddersfield Literature Festival has attracted such names as Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh, Susie Dent and Dame Jenni Murray, with the event finding a firm place in the heart of fans of the art form.

Alongside the Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant in Halifax, a nominee in the Large Hotel category, and favourites such as Cannon Hall Farm, York Races, the West Yorkshire Playhouse the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, there’s plenty for Yorkshire to come together and celebrate.

The awards are due to take place later on this year in the autumn, with an audience of around one thousand expected to be in attendance.

Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award judges, said: “Yorkshire’s tourism businesses are truly exceptional - bringing large numbers of visitors and income to the region and enhancing our reputation at home and abroad.

“The sector goes from strength to strength and many of its established stars feature on this year’s White Rose shortlist alongside some welcome new additions. What they have in common is their firm commitment to ensuring guests enjoy unrivalled hospitality, produce, facilities and experiences. The fantastic scenery and heritage provide the icing on the cake.

“With so many strong entries, shortlisting was very difficult this year. Choosing the eventual winners is going to be really tough.”

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The quality of this year’s entries has been exceptional and makes me feel hugely proud of all the brilliant work going on in tourism in the county. It’s an honour to be part of these awards that recognise the many businesses and organisations that make Yorkshire such an amazing destination.

“I extend my thanks to everyone who took the time to enter and huge congratulations to those who have made the shortlist.”

Arts & Culture Award

Hull Truck Theatre

Impressions Gallery, Bradford

Kunsthuis Gallery, Crayke

Spear at Semerwater - Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

The Craft Centre & Design Gallery, Leeds

West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds

Yorkshire Young Sinfonia, Scarborough

Business Tourism Award

National Railway Museum, York

The Camp Hill Estate, Bedale

The Country Park, Hessle

The English Institute of Sport Sheffield

York Conferences Limited

Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate

Guest Accommodation of the Year

Cambridge House, Richmond

Carr House Farm Bed & Breakfast, York

Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge

Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge

No. 21 York

The Wold Cottage, Driffield

Holiday Park of the Year

Akebar Park, Leyburn

Camp Katur, Bedale

Forest Holidays, Keldy, Pickering

Harrogate Caravan Park

Humble Bee Leisure, Scarborough

Vale of Pickering Caravan Park

Inns & Restaurants with Rooms Award

Ellerby Country Inn

Estbek House, Whitby

The Plough Scalby, near Scarborough

The Saddle Room Restaurant, Leyburn

The Three Acres, near Huddersfield

Large Attraction of the Year

Brontë Parsonage Museum, Keighley

Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal, Ripon

National Science and Media Museum, Bradford

Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

The Forbidden Corner, Leyburn

The Wensleydale Creamery

Large Hotel of the Year

Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton

Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant, Halifax

Rudding Park, Harrogate

The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley

The Coniston Hotel, Country Estate & Spa, near Skipton

The Principal York

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Pennine Cycles, Bradford

Team York Maze

The Grand Hotel & Spa, York

Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Yorebridge House, Leyburn

York Racecourse

Producers and Makers Award

DeliVita Limited, Huddersfield

Masons Yorkshire Gin, Bedale

The Little Red Berry Co. Ripon

Tipple Tails, Sheffield

Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridhe

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery, York

Pub of the Year

The Bay Tree, York

The Bruce Arms, Ripon

The Chequers Inn, York

The Duke of York Inn, York

The Swan & Talbot, Wetherby

The White Swan, York

Restaurant of the Year

Lanterna Restaurant, Scarborough

Prashad, Drighlington

The Hare Restaurant, near Thirsk

The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

Wentworth Restaurant, Malton

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley

Cottage in the Dales, Leyburn

Dalesend Cottages, Bedale

Lendal Tower, York

Smallshaw Cottages & Spa, Sheffield

Thief Hole Cottages, Northallerton

Tunstall Road Farm, Catterick

Small Attraction of the Year

Burton Constable Hall & Grounds, Skirlaugh

Kilnsey Park, Skipton

National Emergency Services Museum, Sheffield

Scampston Hall & Walled Garden, Malton

Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens, York

The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond

Small Hotel of the Year

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley

Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough

The Victoria Hotel, Robin Hoods Bay

The West Park Hotel, Harrogate

Tickton Grange Country Hotel, near Beverley

Yorebridge House, Leyburn

Taste of Yorkshire Award

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Pickering

Fodder, Harrogate

Miller’s Fish and Chips, York

The Firebox Café @ Stage1cycles, Hawes

Wold Top Brewery, Driffield

Tourism Event of the Year

Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate

Hallow Scream at York Maze

Huddersfield Literature Festival 2017

The North York Moors Chamber Music Festival

Wakefield Festival of Food Drink & Rhubarb

York St.Nicholas Fair

Visitor Information Award

Bradford Visitor Information Centre

Bridlington Tourist Information Centre

Doncaster TIC

Harrogate Tourist Information Centre

Humber Bridge TIC, Hessle

Visit York Information Centre