Welcome to Yorkshire head Sir Gary Verity to receive honorary doctorate from Huddersfield University

He's one of seven high-profile individuals to be recognised

Gary Verity
Gary Verity

A holocaust survivor, a Scandinavian design visionary and the man who put Yorkshire on the map of Europe are among the prominent figures set to become honorary doctors of the University of Huddersfield.

The recipients will receive the award of honorary Doctorate of the University in November.

Among them is Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, who led the winning bid to bring the Grand Départ of the Tour de France to the county in 2014.

It generated £102 million for the regional economy.

Holocaust survivor Iby Knill was born in 1923 in Czechoslovakia. She escaped to Hungary in 1942. After resistance work, she was caught and taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau and was later liberated by American forces. She then worked as interpreter and came to England in 1947 after marrying a British officer. She didn’t speak about her World War II experiences until 2003 but since then, she has written books, made TV appearances and given many public addresses, including the 2015 Holocaust Memorial Lecture at the University of Huddersfield.

Professor Sir Al Aynsley-Green, a specialist in children’s health care and a lecturer, was knighted in 2006 for his services to children and young people.

Dame Ann Dowling, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering, has conducted extensive research on efficient, low emission combustion for aero and industrial gas turbines and low noise vehicles, especially aircraft and cars.

Kigge Mai Hvid is a leading global voice in sustainable design. She has led a Danish non profit organisation developing sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Jenny Molloy, patron of British Association of Social Workers England, She spent most of her childhood in care and is now a bestselling author, motivational speaker and trainer.

Jane Platt CBE, the former chief executive of National Savings and Investments.

She became a non-executive director of the Financial Conduct Authority in April 2013 and now also chairs their External Risk and Strategy Committee.

