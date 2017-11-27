Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well-known Huddersfield football referee Neil Simpson has died aged 82.

Mr Simpson, of Birchencliffe, who has left his body to medical science, had refereed for 55 years when he finally retired.

He had a remarkable career, refereeing 1,315 matches, covering 60,481 miles travelling to games, and he ran the line at Wembley for the 1977 Charity Shield final between Manchester United and Liverpool (when the trophy was shared after a 0-0 draw).

Mr Simpson – awarded the prestigious Mamie Howden Trophy for services to Huddersfield football in 1991 – was also an official for a European Cup tie in France.

His legacy, however, runs much deeper as Simpson spent 25 years as a referee instructor, ran many courses to attract new officials for the West Riding County FA and was a referee assessor for 41 years.

Not surprisingly, the former association president was awarded Life Membership of Huddersfield Referees Association and he also received a medal for 50 years of service from the National Referees Association.

His refereeing career started when he was forced to give up playing by a serious injury to his right ankle, and he was one of four players who paid out to form Brackenhall Athletic around 1956, and they joined the District League. Two years later, they were renamed United and based at the Maypole Inn.

After speaking to John Tracey, a top local referee, Simpson went on a course and passed with flying colours, joining the Referees Association in 1960, soon being appointed to the Social and Executive Committee.

In 1966, he took charge of the Huddersfield Junior Trophy final and, two years later, he was appointed to the new Northern Premier League linesmen’s list.

He was made president of the Huddersfield Referees Association in 1969/70 and promoted to the NPL referees list, where he stayed for nine years.

A year later, he began an eight-year stint as a Football League linesman.

He refereed the Huddersfield Works League Hoyle Cup final in 1972, the District League Barlow Cup final in 1974 and the Saturday Invitation Cup final in 1976.

The Groom Cup showpiece followed in 1981 and the Gee Cup final five years later.

Those were the last of his local appointments, while the FA thanked him for his services by putting him on the line in the European Cup, for a tie between Racing Club of Lens and FC Magdeburg from East Germany.

Mr Simpson officiated on 47 different Football League grounds in his 33 years of active refereeing and was involved in 1,309 matches in England, four in Scotland and two in the Welsh League.

On donating his body to medical science, Mr Simpson decided on that in his late 60s, after learning his age prevented him from making certain organ donations.

Instead, his GP suggested he consider full body donation and, after looking into the details, Mr Simpson and his wife Margot filled in the consent forms.

He accepted many family and friends weren’t happy with the choice, but Mr Simpson was totally happy with his decision.