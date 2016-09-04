Well over 400 people took part in a new parkrun in Calderdale.

The new weekly leisure 5km run at Wellholme Park in Brighouse attracted 438 runners with several aged under 11 who ran with their parents.

And it’s prompted the organisers to already start contemplating setting up a junior parkrun on Sundays.

Parkrun event director Brian McCartan said: “It was a fantastic turnout which made it a great first event. We had done a test run a few days which had attracted 168 people so we knew the demand was there.”

He said a dozen volunteers also helped to organise the event and said there was clearly scope for a children’s 2km run on Sundays.

“But for this to happen we will need more help,” he said. “So I would urge people to contact us if they can give us that support on Sunday mornings.”

The timings for Saturday’s run veered from just over 18 minutes to 50 minutes. Several chose to walk rather than run.

The runs will now take place at 9am on every Sunday and each runner gets a time recorded for every one.

The idea for the parkrun followed on from the highly successful runs at Greenhead Park with an adult one on Saturdays and a junior one on Sundays.

The Brighouse one began when Tim Robinson, who works in public health for Calderdale, put out a plea for volunteers in May.

Brian, who lives in Brighouse, stepped up to the role.

Anyone who can help should email him at brighousehelpers@parkrun.co.uk

For more information about parkrun head to www.parkrun.org.uk

To find out your running time, simply register online in advance, print out a barcode and take it with you on the day of the run.