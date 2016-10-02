Wellchild Award for hard-working Armaan for helping disabled older brothers

A youngster who has worked tirelessly to help his disabled older brothers has been recognised with a national award.

Nine-year-old Armaan Aslam, who lives at Ravensthorpe, will join Prince Harry and a host of celebrities at London’s Dorchester Hotel on Monday, October 3, for the 2016 WellChild Awards.

Armaan was nominated for the award by his social worker Rebecca Crossland for his efforts to help older brothers Hassan and Arslan, who both had Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy.

The lively youngster was chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the category of Most Caring Child in the awards which celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the work of professionals who go the extra mile to help sick children and their families.

Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy is a degenerative condition which requires an intensive care regime. Sadly, Arslan, who attended Newsome High School in Huddersfield, died last year at the age of 16 and 24-year-old Hassan is in the latter stages of the disease.

Arslan Aslam, a Newsome High School pupil, who died in March 2015 after suffering from Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy

Armaan has learned how to use the medical machinery needed to support Hassan and will sit with him for hours on end to entertain him, help with his daily needs, such as feeding, and cheer him up when he’s feeling unwell.

Armaan also helps his mother, Nasreen, look after the house and his younger sister, five-year-old Nadia. He also visits Arslan’s grave at Dewsbury Cemetery every week which he tends with great care. Armaan also has an older sister, Sadia, 22.

Mohammed Aslam with his wife Nasreen and children Hassan (22), Rizwan (12), Armaan (8) and Nadia (3)

In all this, Armaan, who attends Ravensthorpe CE School, even finds time to raise funds for local charities which supported his brothers, and for Martin House Hospice and the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice with bucket collections and sponsored walks.

The whole family plan to travel to London to watch Armaan receive his well-deserved award.

Armaan’s dad, Azzie, said: “Armaan is a really good kid. He always has a smile on his face. He loves going to school and he’s a happy soul to have around the house. We’re blessed with all our kids. They keep us parents going!”

Rebecca said: “Armaan willingly devotes his time to helping his family at home as well as working hard at school.

“Everyone who meets him comments on what a delightful, happy little boy he is, with a constant smile. He really deserves the recognition of winning a WellChild Award.”