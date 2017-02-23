The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield escaped the worst of Storm Doris because it was in the eye of the storm.

But Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says the town, and particularly its upland surroundings, still experienced a bone fide storm.

While no serious damage or injury was reported, upland parts of the Holme and Colne valleys as well as Emley Moor experienced winds of up to 85mph.

Within a storm the eye (or the centre) is the safest place to be.

Paul said: “We got away with it because the eye of the storm was actually over Huddersfield. Had it been 50 miles north we would have had 60mph winds in the town.”

He added: “The warning was right to be in place. You’re better warning people so they’re prepared.

“We had rain and sleet – so people will remember Storm Doris.”

It was pretty wet and windy on the M62

Other parts of the UK were not so lucky.

Snow, sleet and high winds brought travel chaos and school closures to Scotland.

And a woman died after a piece of roof ‘the size of coffee table’ hit her outside a Starbucks in Wolverhampton.

What caused Storm Doris?

The storm occurred between a trough of low pressure in the Atlantic and a ‘sting jet’ (a phenomenon which causes high winds) which curved around Northern Ireland and the north of England.

Such a meeting of weather systems created a rapid change in pressure over Britain, known as an ‘explosive rapid cyclogenesis’.

In such a system air at the top of the atmosphere flows away and air at surface flows in rapidly to compensate.

Paul said: “This produces what we call an ‘explosive rapid cyclogenesis’ or as the media like to call it, a ‘weather bomb’.

“The central pressure changed by 24 millibars in 24 hours – that’s a very rapid change of pressure.”

Why did Storm Doris have a silly name?

The name may sound daft but the reason behind it is sensible.

The Met Office has a ‘Name Our Storms’ scheme to facilitate communication about weather which could be dangerous.

The office said: “‘Name our storms’ is a pilot project between the Met Office and (their Irish counterparts) Met Éireann which aims to increase awareness of severe weather and ensure greater safety of the public.

“Over the course of 2016/17 wind storms with the potential to affect the UK and/or Ireland will be given a name to help effective communication of the storm and its impacts.”