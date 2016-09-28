Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

"We're not embarrassed - we love our clap banners," Huddersfield Town fans hit back

  • Updated
  • By

Fans say atmosphere at home games has never been better

The clap banners on seats at the John Smith's Stadium
The clap banners on seats at the John Smith's Stadium

We can hear you loud and clear - you don’t mind noisy clap banners and the atmosphere in the John Smith’s Stadium has never been better.

The Examiner has taken a lot of flak over a story which suggested some fans were embarrassed or annoyed by the clap banners which Huddersfield Town has been handing out at home games.

After thousands of fans created a proper din at Tuesday night’s home game, many of them took to social media to criticise us for pointing out that some fans don’t much like clap banners.

Town fan Phil Barden from Herbert's bar gives his verdict on the clappers - and demonstrates how they sound!

Town fan Phil Barden from Herbert's bar gives his verdict on the clappers!
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Other fans had a go at those who dared to moan about the cardboard banners.

One Twitter user was so incensed he accused the writer of being a closet L***s fan (I’m not, though I did once live and work in that city)

Here’s what you had to say on Facebook.

Darren Wormald said: “Cant understand people complaining. I particularly don’t use them but if the ground has 3000 youngsters in who do then thats added noise. These people would normally go unheard.... the trouble is Huddersfield has had a lot of negative fans for many years and now they have nothing to grumble about they look for other things to have a moan at.”

Hay Ley said: “You can never please some people.....I heard 2 men saying last night that we passed too much! LOL we played great football, had a well deserved win an made plenty of noise! Maybe all the people complaining shouldn’t bother coming an stick to being a plastic armchair fan!”

Tom Butterfield wrote: “I was there last night and when the atmosphere was unreal!! If you don’t like them then don’t use them, leave under the seats and use your hands! But either way the crowd was top draw and encourage the players for the last 20 (very nervous) minutes.”

Chan Louise said: “I love them and prefer them as your hands become so sore clapping all the time. People who want to be negative Sally’s please JOG ON.”

Katie Turner said: “My son loves these and often brings them home. His grandad brought him one from last night’s game, Why do people have to always moan about something. Town are doing fab at the moment you’d think they would be embracing that, not moaning about some cardboard clapper!”

Chris Sealey said: “19,000 for a Tuesday night match. Fans singing, clapping and waving their clappers. Brilliant atmosphere. Some fans are never happy or the Examiner from finding fault when there isn’t any to find. Wonder what would be said if our usual Tuesday night attendants turned up and 10,000 stayed at home.”

Twitter users also had their say.

Matthew Goodall said: “My eight year old loved the clappers and the game. Club’s going the right way. People should support the club.”

Ross Brookes said: “So two people moaned about it and you wrote an article. Christ on a bike, just enjoy the ride.”

Sean Jarvis, a director at the club, said the headline on the article - ‘Embarrassed Huddersfield Town fans take to Twitter to complain about clap banners’ - wasn’t fair.

The final word can go to my son, Harry, four, who has been watching Town since he was two.

I asked him about clap banners as he waved his around at a recent home game.

His verdict: “Brilliant.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town set to face former trialist Leon Best at Portman Road this weekend

Leon Best in action for Huddersfield Town U21s against Ipswich U21s during his trial at the club.

The 30-year-old striker signed a one-year deal last month to bolster Ipswich Town's attacking options

Previous Articles

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Rotherham fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Fans fill all four stands.

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 2-1 win over their local rivals at the John Smith's Stadium last night

Related Tags

Organisations
Twitter
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Sean Jarvis

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Embarrassed Huddersfield Town fans take to Twitter to complain about clap banners
  2. West Yorkshire Police
    Three arrested as house sealed off in Lockwood
  3. Crime
    Rape and sexual grooming gang jailed for total of 50 years
  4. Mirfield
    Two cats killed in house fire in Mirfield
  5. Ask Examiner
    Ask Examiner: Can I visit Robin Hood's grave?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent