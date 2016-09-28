We can hear you loud and clear - you don’t mind noisy clap banners and the atmosphere in the John Smith’s Stadium has never been better.

The Examiner has taken a lot of flak over a story which suggested some fans were embarrassed or annoyed by the clap banners which Huddersfield Town has been handing out at home games.

After thousands of fans created a proper din at Tuesday night’s home game, many of them took to social media to criticise us for pointing out that some fans don’t much like clap banners.

Town fan Phil Barden from Herbert's bar gives his verdict on the clappers - and demonstrates how they sound!

Other fans had a go at those who dared to moan about the cardboard banners.

One Twitter user was so incensed he accused the writer of being a closet L***s fan (I’m not, though I did once live and work in that city)

Here’s what you had to say on Facebook.

Darren Wormald said: “Cant understand people complaining. I particularly don’t use them but if the ground has 3000 youngsters in who do then thats added noise. These people would normally go unheard.... the trouble is Huddersfield has had a lot of negative fans for many years and now they have nothing to grumble about they look for other things to have a moan at.”

Hay Ley said: “You can never please some people.....I heard 2 men saying last night that we passed too much! LOL we played great football, had a well deserved win an made plenty of noise! Maybe all the people complaining shouldn’t bother coming an stick to being a plastic armchair fan!”

Tom Butterfield wrote: “I was there last night and when the atmosphere was unreal!! If you don’t like them then don’t use them, leave under the seats and use your hands! But either way the crowd was top draw and encourage the players for the last 20 (very nervous) minutes.”

Chan Louise said: “I love them and prefer them as your hands become so sore clapping all the time. People who want to be negative Sally’s please JOG ON.”

Katie Turner said: “My son loves these and often brings them home. His grandad brought him one from last night’s game, Why do people have to always moan about something. Town are doing fab at the moment you’d think they would be embracing that, not moaning about some cardboard clapper!”

Chris Sealey said: “19,000 for a Tuesday night match. Fans singing, clapping and waving their clappers. Brilliant atmosphere. Some fans are never happy or the Examiner from finding fault when there isn’t any to find. Wonder what would be said if our usual Tuesday night attendants turned up and 10,000 stayed at home.”

Twitter users also had their say.

Matthew Goodall said: “My eight year old loved the clappers and the game. Club’s going the right way. People should support the club.”

@ExaminerHTAFC @Examiner supporters divided on clappers would have been a more balanced headline — Dave (@MrDaveWesty) September 28, 2016

Ross Brookes said: “So two people moaned about it and you wrote an article. Christ on a bike, just enjoy the ride.”

@SeanMJarvis @DanHallas @ExaminerHTAFC hearing the atmosphere on the radio is what helps those that can't make it, sing at home.. more noise — steve silent (@silentmodv2) September 28, 2016

Sean Jarvis, a director at the club, said the headline on the article - ‘Embarrassed Huddersfield Town fans take to Twitter to complain about clap banners’ - wasn’t fair.

@hashtagmeltham @DanHallas @ExaminerHTAFC personally i think the headline could have been more balanced and less negative — Sean Jarvis (@SeanMJarvis) September 28, 2016

The final word can go to my son, Harry, four, who has been watching Town since he was two.

I asked him about clap banners as he waved his around at a recent home game.

His verdict: “Brilliant.”