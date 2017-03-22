Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police need help tracing the two good Samaritans who stopped to help a woman who had been sexually assaulted.

The female was walking along Upper Common Lane - a rural road above Clayton West far from housing - when she was approached by a man yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) at about 1pm.

The man launched a serious sexual assault on the woman before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The woman was then helped by a man and woman who were driving past.

Officers are keen to speak to the two who assisted the victim.

Det Insp Seth Robinson from the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit said: “I would appeal directly for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and particularly want to speak to the two people who came to the victim’s assistance.

“This was a particularly nasty attack and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.