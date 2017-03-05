Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 people took part in a giant community clean-up.

Members of local churches, scout groups and residents’ organisations armed themselves with litter pickers and refuse bags to wage war on rubbish blighting Lindley village, Reinwood, Quarmby, Salendine Nook, Mount and Lindley Moor.

The clean-up was organised by Lindley ward Lib Dem councillors Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood to tie in with national initiative The Great British Spring Clean.

The councillors also used a stencil and environmentally-friendly spray to apply a “Clean It Up” logo to pavements in a bid to deter dog fouling.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Clr Burke said: “We were really pleased with it. We are thinking of doing it twice a year. There was a great response, which shows the community spirit and willingness of local residents to get involved.”

Meanwhile, 20 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Huddersfield, took part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean by collecting litter left in the Spaines Road and Lower Fitzwillam Street areas.

Youth leader Nida ul Haq said: “Our members have enjoyed living in Huddersfield for many, many years and so any opportunity to help our local community is much welcome. Cleaning the streets of Huddersfield also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.”