Boxing Day bus services this Christmas will be funded by economic quango, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Buses will be running on almost 90 routes, every half hour between 9am and 6pm on routes to city and town centres. Last Boxing Day local people used the service to make 55,000 journeys.

Services are:

81, Huddersfield - Highburton - Scissett - Clayton West, Yorkshire Tiger;

82, Huddersfield - Highburton - Scissett - Denby Dale, Yorkshire Tiger;

301, Huddersfield - Golcar, First;

306, Huddersfield - Taylor Hill - Newsome, First;

310/314 Huddersfield - Holmfirth – Hepworth/Holme, First;

324, Huddersfield - Netherton - Meltham, First;

328, Balmoral Avenue - Huddersfield - Bradley, First;

363, Huddersfield - Brighouse - Bradford, First;

370, Rawthorpe - Huddersfield - Lindley, First;

372, Almondbury - Huddersfield - Lindley, First.