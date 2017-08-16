Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FIREARMS officers in West Yorkshire have begun wearing body-worn video cameras.

The move comes after it emerged that officers involved in the fatal shooting of Yassar Yaqub on the M62 were not fitted with the devices.

Mr Yaqub, from Crosland Moor, was shot three times in the passenger seat of an Audi A4 that was forced to a stop by police, following a pursuit from Bradford to Huddersfield.

At that time West Yorkshire Police said firearms officers did not wear the cameras, due to the ‘specific and specialised requirements’ of their role.

But now, a report from West Yorkshire Chief Insp Ian Williams confirms all firearms officers should have completed training in the devices.

The report reads: “West Yorkshire Police purchased sufficient body worn cameras to equip all operational officers including specialist units.

“Initially firearms officers were not included in the rollout as concerns were raised regarding their use with other equipment in an operational deployment.

“However, following successful testing, firearms officers have now been included.”

The rollout of 2,000 cameras was completed in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield in March.

The IPCC are yet to publish findings on their invesigation into West Yorkshire Police’s conduct surrounding Mr Yaqoobs’s death.