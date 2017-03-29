Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire is the worst area for rates of animal cruelty outside London, it has been revealed.

The RSPCA said that 7,920 reports of cruelty were made in our county in 2016 - a number topped only by the capital with 11,812.

However, West Yorkshire also produced the highest rate of successful prosecutions - despite this figure being only a measly 94.

Complaints made to the charity in West Yorkshire included a horrific incident where badgers were reportedly dug out of a sett before dogs were encouraged to attack them.

Huddersfield is no stranger to reports of animal cruelty, with several prosecutions made across Kirklees last year.

One couple from Gomersal were banned from keeping horses and donkeys after Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield heard they neglected their donkeys so badly their hooves were overgrown, with some unable to walk.

The RSPCA were also alerted in December when a Highburton family found their cat had been shot and ended up losing his eye.

Dermot Murphy, of the RSPCA, said: “I believe the figures show that we’re not becoming more cruel, but that people are simply less willing to stand by and do nothing if they think an animal is suffering.”