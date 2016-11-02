Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police has a new chief constable.

It is Dee Collins who has been the temporary chief constable while the previous one, Mark Gilmore, was suspended from the role.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “Dee comes to this role with a great deal of experience and understanding having served West Yorkshire first as Deputy and then more recently as Temporary Chief Constable.”

Before joining the police service here in West Yorkshire Chief Constable Collin was Assistant Chief Constable in Derbyshire for seven years and while serving there was awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal for her contribution towards British Policing.

She is President of the British Association of Women in Policing (BAWP) and has been in the police for 26 years.

Her policing career started in 1987 with Cleveland Police, where she quickly specialised in roads policing and became their first female armed response officer. Working her way up through the ranks to superintendent, she worked as an operational sergeant, inspector and operations manager and also gained experience in training, as a Chief Constable’s staff officer and in Professional Standards.

Chief Constable Collins said: “My focus going forward will be on delivering our joint vision with the Police and Crime Commissioner to ‘Keep Communities in West Yorkshire Safe and Feeling Safe’. Protecting the public, particularly the most vulnerable individuals, remains my number one priority.

“I am committed to building a force that is diverse in representation and thinking. It is important as we move forward that we engage with our communities, that we are part of them and that together we can address concerns.”

The previous chief constable Mark Gilmore announced his retirement in August – more than two years after he was suspended from his job over bribery allegations.

Mr Gilmore was suspended in June 2014 following allegations of bribery in connection with the award of vehicle contracts while working for The Police Service of Northern Ireland. He always denied any wrong-doing.

Criminal charges were dropped last year but an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission is ongoing.

While Mr Gilmore’s suspension was lifted in April 2015, he did not return to his post. He has been working on a project for the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Dee Collins’ appointment is subject to a Police and Crime Panel confirmation hearing on Friday 11 November.