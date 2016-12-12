Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire is one of the top performing counties when it comes to sales of “affordable” housing, a new report has revealed.

Some 10,530 houses sold for less than £125,000 each in the region between January and September this year – representing 38.9% of the total of 27,048 house sales completed in the first nine months of the year.

That put West Yorkshire sixth highest out of 46 English counties for the percentage of affordable homes sold as a proportion of all house sales.

But just 5.3% of the 10,530 houses were new built, according to the report by online conveyancing business MyHomeMove.

Across the 46 counties, just 4% of affordable homes bought were new properties.

West Yorkshire had the 10th highest proportion at 5.3%.

Doug Crawford, chief executive of My Home Move, said Chancellor Phillip Hammond’s Autumn Statement in November pledged to build 40,000 additional affordable homes across the UK.

He said: “Through our own research we know that two in three people believe affordable housing should cost less than £120,000. This begs the question – is the Government really capable of delivering on its promise as only 4% of ‘affordable’ homes purchased this year were classified as new builds.”