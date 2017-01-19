Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drugs worth around £700,000 found at the home of a senior West Yorkshire Police officer “would have kept a 1970s rock star, as well as his band, entertained for weeks”.

Inspector Keith Boots, 55, was responsible for disposing seized drugs for WYP but, instead, he stole large quantities to supply to others, Leeds Crown Court heard.

When colleagues raided Boots’s Bradford home they found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Boots, a police officer since 1990 and an inspector for more than 10 years, denies four counts of theft, six counts of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, one count of possessing ammunition, three counts of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, one count of conspiracy to steal and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Ashley Boots, 29, of Weatherhouse Terrace, Halifax, denies six counts of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, one count of possessing ammunition, three counts of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, one count of conspiracy to steal and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Ian Mitchell, 27, of no fixed address, denies one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. The trial continues.