Detectives are investigating a blaze at a Huddersfield takeaway.

Firefighters were called to the Mr Happy Italian takeaway on Waingate in Berry Brow at 2.15am on Thursday, March 30.

The eaterie was completely blackened by smoke with its pizza ovens destroyed.

Fire investigators and police were also called to the scene shortly after crews dealt with the blaze.

Nobody was in the building on arrival, although firefighters said a back door was left open.

(Photo: Google Street View)

Huddersfield Fire Station watch commander Andy Rose said: “On arrival the premises were fully involved in thick, black smoke. Three fire engines were sent out and we used breathing apparatus and hose reels.

“The door was open at the back and no-one appeared to be in the building at the time.

“There was a small amount of smoke damage to buildings either side but the fire seems to have been contained mainly within the takeaway. Unfortunately, the inside is extremely damaged by smoke and the pizza ovens and freezers have been damaged beyond repair.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to premises on Waingate in Berry Brow at round 2.24am following a report of a fire at the location.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances. Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting the log 13170143318.”