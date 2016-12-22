Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they are looking into reports made online that a dog was tortured to death and dumped in a bin on a residential street in Golcar.

The animal was reportedly found in a bin on Elmfield Avenue with nails in its body.

West Yorkshire Police said today (Thursday) that although the alleged discovery has not been officially reported to them, they are aware of the claims.

A spokeswoman said: “Police are aware of the social media post in relation to an incident in Golcar involving a dog.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Not much else is known at this stage, and the Examiner has contacted the RSPCA for more information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.