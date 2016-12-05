Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the safety detection arch coming back to Huddersfield over the party season after a spate of knife crimes.

Officers say they are concerned about recent town centre attacks.

The safety arch is to be reintroduced outside venues over the festive party season to protect people from knife and gun crime.

Kirklees police commander Chief Supt Steve Cotter said revellers should look out for the arch and know that officers are doing their best to keep them safe.

He said: “We have had some incidents of assaults being caused through use of knives which is a great concern to me.”

The announcement follows incidents such as a 21-year-old man needing hospital treatment after he was stabbed in the stomach outside Verve Bar on Byram Street in October.

And a fortnight before that, a man was slashed in the back with a knife when he stepped in to calm a row in the town centre.

A separate attack saw a 22-year-old man being stabbed in his stomach in Tokyo on Queen Street.

Chief Supt Cotter added: “The safety arch will be used throughout the town centre over the festive period and officers will be doing additional work across the district about the danger of carrying weapons.”