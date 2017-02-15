Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could you be a ‘critical friend’ for the force?

West Yorkshire Police is setting up a new independent volunteer group to better understand local issues such as knife crime, anti-social behaviour and the impact of major investigations.

Volunteers will also be able to question police practices and policies to help the force evaluate and assess how it operates.

The group will be attached to the force’s Protective Services Department which includes roads policing, firearms, dogs and mounted section and public order.

District Commander, Chief Superintendent Tim Kingsman said: “The formulation of an Independent Advisory Group is an opportunity for the people of West Yorkshire to put themselves forward to be the ‘critical friend’ of the organisation.

“We all have a part to play in protecting the vulnerable and keeping our communities safe and feeling safer.”

Applicants must live in West Yorkshire and have no links to the police.

The group will sit one evening between 7pm and 9pm every three months and be held at the Carr Gate police complex in Wakefield. To apply contact Chief Inspector Norbury before March 20 on christopher.norbury@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk