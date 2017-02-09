Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation into whether a Holmfirth sergeant attempted to use his position to influence a council decision is still ongoing SEVEN months after it was launched.

In July last year, police sergeant Austen Brook sent a letter to Kirklees Council before officials decided on plans for a skate park at Highburton recreation ground.

Sgt Brook, believed to live close to the site, sent a letter headed: “Report from Police Sergeant Austen Brook” and was signed off “PS Brook, Rural Patrol Team 4, Holmfirth Police Station.”

He said a “trawl of our incident computer system (STORM) has shown reports of crime, anti-social behaviour and nuisance”.

When West Yorkshire Police was alerted to the letter they withdrew it.

The skate park, given planning permission by councillors, is being built in memory of 12-year-old Isaac Nash, who died after being swept into the sea during a family holiday to Anglesey in August 2014.

His family and the community have raised £100,000 for the project.

On the inquiry, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The matter remains a live ongoing investigation and as such we are unable to comment further at this stage on the case.”