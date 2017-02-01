Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police numbers continue to fall, with more than 1,000 officers lost since 2009.

In West Yorkshire the number of police officers fell by 0.7% between September 2015 and September 2016 to 4,556.

Numbers are now more than a fifth lower than in September 2009 – a loss of 1,244 officers in the county over the seven years – representing one of the biggest falls in England and Wales.

Across England and Wales, in the year ending September 30 2016, there were 122,859 police officers, a decrease of 2.2% from 2015 – the largest drop in officer numbers in the last three years.

There were 144,353 police officers in 2009. Since then that number has fallen by 21,494 or 14.9%.

Police staff, designated officers and special constables have also been reduced. PCSO numbers saw their largest fall in recent years (down by 1,267 compared with 30 September 2015), and are now at their lowest level since September 2006.

Chief Supt Steve Cotter, of Kirklees District, said a recruitment campaign was on-going with plans to recruit 300 new officers.

“We, as a force, are rising to the challenge of significant policing needs across Kirklees, albeit with cuts to our budget, but West Yorkshire Police has always prioritised front-line policing.”

No figures are available for Calderdale.