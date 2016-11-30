Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers, units and staff from West Yorkshire Police are live tweeting their work as part of a 24-hour Tweetathon today.

As well as the main force Twitter account (@WestYorksPolice), the twitter accounts for different teams and departments will be taking so social media to share live updates on call outs, meetings and ongoing appeals.

The Roads Policing Unit, Mounted Section and Dog Section are also taking part, with each account taking part using the hashtag #WYP24.

Follow the action from the West Yorkshire Police twitter feed below:

Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, Dee Collins, said: “The aim of the Tweetathon is to encourage engagement with our communities, partners and particularly with young people to raise public awareness of the complexity of policing and the variety of work that we do.

“Social media is becomingly an increasingly important communication tool enabling the Police to reach out to and directly hear from our communities so we can provide the services they need.”

Follow the West Yorkshire Police dog section below: