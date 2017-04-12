Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If your commute is a frustrating, drawn-out affair it’s because West Yorkshire has two of Britain’s top five slowest motorways.

And no, the M62 isn’t one of them, according to Satrak which has analysed the speed of half a million vehicles on UK motorways.

With an average speed of 40.68mph the M606 from Cleckheaton to Bradford is the third slowest in Britain.

And with an average speed of the M621 from Birstall to Leeds is the fourth slowest in the UK with an average speed of 42.32mph.

It might not surprise you to learn that the M25 which orbits London is the country’s slowest with an average speed of 25.05mph.

But you may be startled to learn that the M62 is way down the list (18th) with an average speed of 54.78mph.

If you’re on the M1, however, don’t expect to stay above 43.90mph too often unless you’re travelling when everyone else is at home.

Ranking Motorway Average speed (mph) 1 M25 25.05 2 M4 30.46 3 M606 40.68 4 M621 42.32 5 M73 43.71 6 M1 43.90 7 M8 44.62 8 M60 46.05 9 M3 46.61 10 M602 48.33 18 M62 54.78

Last month Kirklees Council highways chief Clr Peter McBride confirmed plans to create a fourth lane of the M62 between Huddersfield and Manchester using the hard shoulder are still going ahead.

Highways England says the so-called smart motorway scheme, which aims to improve traffic flow, is scheduled to begin in 2019/20.