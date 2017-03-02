Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A junior football club is holding a tribute in memory of former player Nqobile Ngwenya.

Former Westend FC player Nqobile, 17, a stuent at Greenhead College, died suddenly on Monday. Details of his death have not been made public.

As a tribute the club will hold a minute’s silence ahead of their game against a YMCA junior side on Sunday.

Westend FC manager Steve Newburn said: “We are holding a minute’s silence on Sunday and inviting former players to come down.

“Players will also be wearing black arm bands as a sign of respect.

“Nqobile was known not just by Westend players but by YMCA lads too, so it’s a coincidence that the fixture has fallen that way and people from both clubs would know of him.

“It’s a fitting tribute to his memory.”

Nqobile joined Westend FC, which are based at New Hey Road, when he was 11 and played for them for a number of years.

The club posted a picture from when Nqobile and his teammates were celebrating winning a league title a few years ago.

Meanwhile tributes have continued to flood social media to Nqobile.

Precious Zirebwa posted on Facebook: “RIP Nqobile, praying for your mum and sister so that God can can comfort them.”

Cherrie Missin said: “Rest in peace! You was lovely, polite and great to work with could never do enough for you x.”

Rifat Nisa posted: “He was studying with my son at Greenhead College and a good intelligent lad. Very, very sad news.”

Jeanette Netty Davies said: “RIP young man. His family have my deepest sympathy.”

Those wishing to attend the match are asked to gather from 1.30pm at the 3G pitch behind the sports facilities at Huddersfield New College, New Hey Road. The game kicks-off at 2pm.