Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barry Sheerman has faced a barrage of angry tweets over his "insensitive" twitter response to today's terror attack in London in which four people died.

Huddersfield Labour MP Mr Sheerman was in the House of Commons when the attack took place and found himself locked in along with dozens of other MPs after news of the attack was announced at 3.20pm.

Keen Twitter user Mr Sheerman tweeted a picture of himself in the chamber half an hour later.

Some followers said they were glad to see he was safe, including American TV news anchor Paula Ebben, a former colleague.

- but others criticised his apparent lack of respect.

Mr Sheerman continued to share pictures from inside the chamber.

At 4.30pm he tweeted the chamber had been informed a woman had tragically died in the attack.

But it was his tweet about "good conversation" in the chamber during lock in that upset followers.

At 6.34pm Mr Sheerman tweeted the MPs had been given food and drink - which was again met with a flurry of angry tweets.

However, some twitter users said Barry was simply letting people know what was happening.

Two pedestrians, a police officer and the attacker lost their lives in the incident. At least 20 people have been injured.

Mr Sheerman has been contacted for comment.