West Yorkshire Police say they will be reviewing local security measures in light of yesterday’s terror attacks in London.

Five people have been confirmed dead – including the attacker – following the events at Westminster, with 40 people injured.

One of those killed was police officer Keith Palmer.

Police in the region have expressed sympathies for those affected by the attack and to the families of those who lost their lives.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster said the safety of the pubic remains the Force’s top priority.

“I want to reassure the people of West Yorkshire that we will be reviewing all security in light of today’s incident.

“At this time there is no specific information suggesting an imminent threat to West Yorkshire and there has been no change to the current threat level for international terrorism in the UK which remains at Severe.

“We will continue to review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe and minimise the risk of a terrorist attack occurring.”

London’s Met Police said this morning (Thursday) that seven of the people injured in yesterday’s attack were in a critical condition.

Seven arrests were made after searches were conducted at addresses in Birmingham, which have been confirmed to be connected to the attack.

Assistant Chief Con Foster added: “The public will see an enhanced policing presence across West Yorkshire as the UK police together with security and intelligence services are working around the clock to help keep communities safe. This will include increased visibility of uniformed officers and an uplift in the capability of armed response vehicles.

“We hope that the increased police presence across the county reassures the public that the police service and our partners are doing everything we can to help protect the security of our citizens, public institutions, critical national infrastructure and businesses.

“It is also incredibly important at times like this that communities come together and support each other.

“Should anyone have any concerns or see anything suspicious I would urge them to report it immediately to the Confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321.

“The easy-to-remember national guidance of Run, Hide, Tell, explains what people should do if they are confronted by terrorists. First ‘Run’ to a place of safety. If there is nowhere to run then ‘hide’. Remember to turn your phone to silent and turn off vibrate. Barricade yourself in if you can. Then finally, and only when it is safe to do so, ‘tell’ by calling police on 999.”