It might be hard to believe but Wetherspoons pubs have a dress code.

The code is pretty relaxed; you can wear jeans, trainers and some allow tracksuit bottoms.

You can even get into some ‘Spoons pubs in your pyjamas, according to the Metro.

As long as you’re fully clothed there’s nothing to worry about.

However, ‘fully clothed’ includes footwear.

If for some reason you like wandering around urban areas in bare feet you won’t be allowed into Wetherspoons – even if you’re wearing a nice suit.

Wetherspoons’ dress code is detailed on the chain’s website in its FAQ section.

Some ‘Spoons pubs can have stricter codes barring customers wearing football shirts and sweatpants.

And a Wetherspoons in Blyth, Northumberland, forbids tracksuits while another branch in Chatham, Kent, has put a ban on all sportswear in an attempt to attract a better class of drinker.