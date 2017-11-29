Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub chain is flushed with success – after winning awards for the quality of its toilets.

The Wetherspoon pubs bagged top accolades in this year’s Loo of the Year awards.

The Cherry Tree in Pearl Assurance House, John William Street and The Lord Wilson in King Street, have both been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

The awards, now in their 30th year, aim to highlight and improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo off the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only given to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets.”

Catherine Ball, manager of the Cherry Tree, said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Mike Bone, managing director of the Loo of the Year awards 2017, said: “The toilets at both pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standards and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs richly deserve their platinum awards – the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”