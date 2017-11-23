Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’ve had the Ale Trail – now how about a sobering cup of coffee?

Train operator Northern took having a cup of coffee at the railway station to another level by running a one-off special from Manchester to Marsden in conjunction with award-winning Dark Woods Coffee, based at Slaithwaite.

Passengers enjoyed music during the journey and stopped off for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Dark Woods roastery at West Slaithwaite. They were given a coffee tasting masterclass and barista training from coffee expert Damian Blackburn as well as enjoying brunch from Marsden bakery Roger’s.

The Manchester to Marsden coffee train ran as part of Northern’s We Are Northern campaign which celebrates everything the north of England has to offer.

As part of the campaign, Northern is working with food producers across the region to create a downloadable trail map featuring great food and drink destinations that can be easily reached by rail.

The Colne Valley will figure on the map thanks to its wealth of independent food and drink producers based there. It is already famous for its Ale Trail taking rail travellers from Huddersfield to Marsden to sample the drinks on offer at pubs along the route.

Liam Sumpter, regional director at Northern, said: “We’re keen to encourage people to explore the food and drink experiences on offer across the North. Whether you’re a coffee-lover, a craft ale connoisseur or if artisan baking gets you going, a journey through the Colne Valley will definitely satisfy your appetite for great food and drink.”

Northern’s routes cover some of the most celebrated food producing regions in the UK, including Yorkshire’s Rhubarb Triangle, Bradford’s famous curry houses, breweries in Stoke-on-Trent and Lancashire’s famous pies and hot pots.