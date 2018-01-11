The video will start in 8 Cancel

A passer-by who gave vital first-aid to one of the victims of the Wakefield Road horror crash has said: “I just did what anyone would do.”

Ian Swallow, 32, from Marsden, was one of the first on the scene after a BMW car crashed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road yesterday morning.

The crash tragically claimed the life of 15-year-old Shelley College student Katelyn Dawson .

Two other pedestrians, a 17-year-old girl and 47-year-old Christine Crawshaw, remain in hospital. The driver of the BMW, a 51-year-old man, has since been discharged from hospital.

Mr Swallow gave first aid to Mrs Crawshaw and today returned to the scene of the crash to leave floral tributes.

He said: “There were about two cars in front of me. The cars stopped and I saw the shattered glass from the bus stop. I thought a small wagon must have hit it.

“I put my hazards on and got out and shouted to another passer-by to phone an ambulance. I was met with absolute carnage.

“I saw a woman who appeared to have gone through the railings and was bleeding heavily but was conscious.

“Another girl was injured and people were holding her hand so I went back to help the woman.

“I started talking to her and took off my jacket and jumper to apply pressure.

“I’ve had basic first-aid training as I’m an electrician but this was very graphic, my jumper and jacket were covered in blood.

“I just wanted to stop her slipping unconcious. I got her name and found her phone and managed to ring her family.”

Mr Swallow said police were on the scene very quickly as they were on a call just yards away.

He added: “It was a godsend that police were so quick and from the response I’d say it was deemed as a major incident very early on.

“It was surreal to be involved. I just did what anyone would do in that situation.

“I can’t praise all those who attended and helped enough for what they did that day. I know what I saw will stay with me.

“I went up today to place flowers for the young girl who died. From what I saw, it would have been a miracle if she’d survived.”

Mrs Crawshaw underwent eight hours of surgery on both femur bones in her legs.

Meanwhile a mum has told the Examiner how her daughter had arranged to meet Katelyn at the bus stop on Monday morning but never made it.

The mum, said: “My daughter is absolutely heartbroken. They arranged yesterday on her way home to meet at the bus stop that morning, but thankfully a early morning phone call to her boyfriend stalled her getting there - so I gave her a lift.”