ALMONDBURY

Burglars entered a house at Town End via an insecure window on the evening of February 24 to steal a TV, electric guitar, gaming machine and cash before leaving via the front door using the spare key

BERRY BROW

Burglars broke into a garage in Hangingstone Road on the evening of February 23, and entered a Ford Escort but left empty-handed.

BIRDSEDGE

The spare wheel was stolen from a Ford Transit van parked in Penistone Road during the early hours of February 28.

BIRKBY

A sat nav and bedding were taken from a Saab parked on Ashfield Road mid-afternoon on February 19.

A rear window of a Vauxhall Mervia parked in Middlemost Close was smashed at midnight on February 20, and an Amazon Fire stick, cash and vouchers were taken.

A small pane in the rear window of a Kia Picanto parked in Norman Road was damaged in the early morning of February 20.

An intruder smashed the glass panel of a door to a block of flats in Bradcroft to enter one of the flats where she was not a tenant. The incident happened at tea-time on February 20.

An intruder entered a property at Bay Hall Common Road via an open shutter door and stole a mobile phone, cash cards and a driving licence in an incident at lunchtime on February 21.

BRADLEY

Cash was stolen in a burglary from house at Alandale Road on the evening of February 24, by intruders who broke in through the rear door.

CLAYTON WEST

In the early hours of February 24, thieves removed the indicator lights from a Land Rover 110 parked in Bagden Lane and tried to gain entry, but ran off when they activated the alarm.

CROSLAND MOOR

Burglars removed stone roof tiles to enter a shop in Blackmoorfoot Road and took cash from the till on the evening of February 21.

Bolt cutters were used to cut through a fence and the padlock on a gate by intruders who removed a shed window and searched the shed at a house in Sandene Avenue on the morning of February 25.

Burglars smashed a cellar window to gain entry to a house in College Street at tea time on February 25. They stole a 50in TV and photographic equipment before leaving via the living room window.

Burglars smashed a garage at Staincross Avenue late in the evening of February 25, but after searching the property left empty-handed.

DALTON

Burglars made off after damaging but failing to force a door which was unlocked but chained on the inside at Coniston Avenue on the morning of February 22.

EMLEY

All four wheels were stolen from a Ford Fiesta parked in Broomfield Close at tea-time on February 22.

FENAY BRIDGE

Three suspects chopped down trees in the grounds of the school at Station Road in the early hours of February 23, before making off unseen.

LINDLEY

A Peugeot 407 was stolen from Blackthorn Drive on the evening of February 23.

A mobile phone and laptops were stolen on the morning of February 23, by burglars who forced a ground floor window of a house in Thorncliffe Street.

LOCKWOOD

Vandals smashed the ground floor window of a house in Swan Lane in the early hours of February 21 by throwing a bottle at it.

Burglars used a metal wood chisel to crack and glass and attack the door frame to gain entry to a house in Meltham Road on the morning of February 22 and steal bedding.

MARSH

A burglar jumped over a local garden gate and entered a garage in Wellfield Road via an insecure side door to steal hand and power tools. The incident happened in the late evening of February 19.

The owner of a house in New Hey Road disturbed a burglar who made off empty-handed after trying to break in via a kitchen door during the evening of February 22.

The occupant of a hose in Reinwood Road, Marsh, received an alert from an alarm company on the evening of February 23, and on returning home found damage to the plastic trim at the bottom of the front door.

A Playstation, headphones and footwear were stolen by a burglar who smashed the glass in a kitchen door to enter a house at Luck Lane on the afternoon of February 24.

A Flymo was stolen from a shed at the rear of premises at Broomfield Road on the afternoon of February 24.

MELTHAM

Two tyres were slashed on an LDV Maxus minibus parked on Copley Avenue at tea-time on February 22.

Four diggers parked at Helme Lane had all their windows smashed in an attack at tea-time on February 24.

A stone was used to smash the nearside passenger window of a Citroen C1 parked in Sunny Bank Road on the evening of February 24.

Stones were thrown at the windows of the Baptist Church in Mean Lane causing damage on the evening of February 27.

NETHERTHONG

A burglar entered a property in Out Lane on February 22 to steal cash and a wallet and the car keys to steal a Skoda Fabia from the driveway.

OAKES

A burglar entered a house in Norcrosss Road via an insecure side door on the night of February 22, and stole car keys, a wallet, a mobile phone and a Fire stick before using the car keys to make off in a Fiat Croma parked on the driveway.

Vandals smashed and removed a the nearside mirror of a Volkswagen Sharan parked in New Hey Road at tea-time on February 24.

Burglars snapped the lock of a side door of a house in New Hey Road late in the evening of February 24, and made off with a TV and the keys to a Seat Ibiza, which they took from the drive.

OUTLANE

Property was taken from a house in Gosport Lane on February 24, after burglars entered by smashing the glass in a French window and searched all the rooms.

PRIMROSE HILL

Several suspects banged at the door of a house in Greenwood Street in the afternoon of February 21, and threatened to break windows and enter the house, but left before police arrived.

SOUTH CROSLAND

Damage was caused to an alarm system and a garage door and a window was smashed in the back door of a house at Midway at tea-time on February 24.

TOWN

Thieves smashed the driver’s door quarter light of a Peugeot 208 parked in Great Northern Street and stole a sat nav and a holdall on the evening of February 21.

TURNBRIDGE

Vandals slashed a tyre on a Renault Clio parked in Lincoln Street on the evening of February 21.

WATERLOO

A person with a zimmer frame used it to attack and damage a Citroen C3 and a Hyundai parked in Waterloo Rise in the evening of February 20.

An attacker damaged the driver’s door of a Skoda Fabia parked in Southfield Road during the afternoon of February 24.