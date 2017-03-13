Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Break-ins, vandalism. car theft ... and a very naughty dog

BIRCHENCLIFFE

Burglars smashed an alarm box and then broke a window in a kitchen door to get into a house on Weatherhill Crescent on March 3. They stole a Vauxhall Astra using keys left in the garage.

BIRKBY

A Volvo estate car parked on Britannia Crescent was broken into on February 27. A sat-nav, sunglasses, debit card and clothing were taken.

Clothes and children’s toys were stolen from a Nissan Qashqai on March 1.

Thieves tried to jemmy open a rear door of a property at the bowling club on King Cliff Road on March 1. The alarm sounded and no entry was gained.

BRADLEY

Vandals smashed the front and rear window of a Ford Fiesta parked on Keldregate on February 27.

CLAYTON WEST

A house on High Street was broken into on March 1 by thieves who got in through an insecure uPVC window. Three laptops and a Ford S-MAx were taken. The car was later recovered by police. A bank card was taken.

CROSLAND MOOR

A piece of garden furniture was used to smash open a back door on Ellison Street on February 28. A flatscreen TV and sound equipment were taken.

Power tools were taken from a shed on Dryclough Avenue on March 3.

A padlock was broken on a shutter door at a convenience store on Blackmoorfoot Road on March 3. An attempt to break the shutter mechanism failed and the thieves left empty-handed.

Padlocks were removed from two sheds on Sandene Avenue and then stolen in a break-in on March 4.

DALTON

Thieves removed a padlock from a shed, entered and turned on a light, alerting the owner in Lincroft Avenue on March 3. Nothing was stolen.

DEIGHTON

The back window of a property on Riddings Road was smashed in the early hours of March 4.

DENBY DALE

A dog slipped its lead, entered a chicken coop off Wakefield Road and killed three chickens before it was restained by the victim on March 5.

FARTOWN

A suspect was invited into a house on Dewhurst Road on March 2 when he stole car keys and left in a Vauxhall Astra without the owner’s consent.

An attempt was made to break into a back door at a newsagents on Bradford Road on February 28. They were disturbed by the occupant and ran off.

GLEDHOLT

Photographic equipment was taken from an unlocked vehicle on Gledholt Road on March 3.

GOLCAR

Vandals pulled guttering from a building and then removed and damaged roof tiles at a property on Swallow Lane on March 1.

KIRKHEATON

Thieves ran off after removing a window grill at the bowling club on Bankfield Lane on March 3.

MARSH

The offside front wheel arch of a Ford Transit parked in a car park off Quarry Road was damaged on March 1.

The off-side rear quarter light of a Kia Picanto parked on Clifton Road was smashed and property stolen on March 2.

Burglars got in through a back door of a house on Clifton Road on March 2, stealing a TV, video games, cash and a handbag containing driving licence, cards and purse.

MILNSBRIDGE

Paintwork on a VW Golf on Park Road was scractched March 1. The bonnet and other panels were damaged.

An upstairs window of a property on George Street was damaged on March 2.

OAKES

A badge was stolen from a VW Passat on New Hey Road on February 27.

A Carrera mountain bike was taken from a garage in New Hey Road on March 1 after wooden doors were forced open.

The windscreen of a Leyland truck on Plover Road was smashed on March 4.

SCISSETT

Suspects threw an unknown object at a victim’s vehicle at Scissett Baths on March 2. The victim chased on suspect into Tesco while witnesses followed two suspects to an address.

SHEEPRIDGE

A vandal slashed the driver’s side tyre of a Mazda 5 on Well Grove on March 3. Police said it was a “repeat incident”.

SKELMANTHORPE

Outbuilders were searched at property on Huddersfield Road on March 1. Nothing was taken.