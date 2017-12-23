Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Railway Station is shutting up for a few days over Christmas – so what will happen to its famous resident, Felix the cat?

The famous floofster usually spends her days keeping the station free of pests – that’s when she can get a break from taking selfies with her fans!

But what happens when the station closes on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and there’s nobody there to keep her topped up with treats?

Well, lucky old Felix is spending the festive break with her colleague Angela Dunn – and Angela’s got everything set so Huddersfield’s biggest celeb has the best Christmas ever!

Angela, who lives in Kirkheaton, says: “She’s been to the grooming parlour for a shampoo and blow dry, as she gets oily and grimy on the station.

“Then when she was all nice and clean, I brought her to my house and she’s been sat on the sofa with me looking chilled out and relaxed, and purring away.

“I think it must be nice for her to have a few home comforts.

“The station is a cold place. If she’s outside there are people coming to photograph her all the time, and if she’s in she’s curled up in a ball asleep and we don’t like to wake her up. All cats get a bit fed up so it must be nice going to a place where she feels warm and comfortable.

“It’s my first time having her over Christmas, but for the past six years I’ve seen her every day so she’s comfortable with me.”

Felix is showered with gifts all year round but Angela says she’s been getting more than ever over Christmas.

She said: “Some of the cards and presents she’s had have been amazing. You name it, we get it.

“A lady from Australia came about two weeks ago. She had baked some cat shaped biscuits and iced them black and white.

“She gets toys, food, and we’ve been getting chocolates too – we’re all putting on weight!

“They come to the station marked for the attention of Felix and her humans. She had four presents on Friday alone!”

Felix has been on a constant diet since her meteoric rise to fame in February last year, when she was promoted to Senior Pest Controller.

Since then, fans have been visiting in their droves and fattening her up with tasty treats.

Angela said: “People empty full packets out in front of her and of course she eats them all.

“She loves food. On Friday morning she got caught eating a beefburger on platform one!

“She will be eating her normal food on Christmas Day – she will probably be getting some turkey too – but because she’s on a diet I can’t give her too many treats.

“On Boxing Day my daughter Niccy, my son Chris and my two grandchildren, Freddie and Daisy, are coming. They are really looking forward to meeting Felix. They are eight and six so they don’t understand how famous she is yet!”

Felix’s famous face has adorned a whole range of merchandise, from calendars to stuffed toys – and this year fans have been snapping up a special Felixmas bauble, helping Angela raise £2,300 for local charity Dementia UK.

She said: “My colleague Angie Hunte and I decided we would do a bauble for Dementia UK. We told our manager, Andrew Croughan, and he arranged for the company to buy them and pay for the postage so all the money would go to charity.

“I’ve sent out 300 baubles myself and we’ve sold 200 from the station office.

“We didn’t expect it to go as well as it did. We’ve sent them all over the world, to Canada, all over Europe to Australia as well. We had some huge donations – $50 and £25, down to the £3 minimum.

“It’s quite overwhelming. There are some really generous people out there and it’s brilliant that she’s doing some good.”

So after a cosy few days with Angela, it’s back to the grindstone for Felix. She’ll be back patrolling the station on December 27.

Her arch nemesis Percy the Pigeon better not get too comfortable while she’s away!