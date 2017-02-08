Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first images of what could be built on Huddersfield’s old sports centre site have been revealed.

More than two years after Tesco pulled the plug on a new store, Kirklees Council has released architect’s plans for potential re-development of the vacant plot at Southgate.

They come as councillors have today agreed to move forward with selling the “gateway” site off Huddersfield’s ring road.

Kirklees is now seeking developers interested in making the most of what is the council’s biggest town centre plot.

Cabinet member for economy, Clr Peter McBride, said a scheme could be a “great windfall from the council’s point of view”.

But he added: “The major incentive is not just money, but getting the best kind of investment for Kirklees.”

It is thought the council already received more than £18m for the site as part of Tesco’s exit agreement, which went towards the new £36m leisure centre at Springwood.

Consultants commissioned by Kirklees have said the large site is more suited to homes, offices or a research and development (R&D) centre.

They have said using the site for shopping could negatively impact the town centre and the upcoming HD One project by the John Smith’s Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in HD One promotional video Share this video Watch Next

The chances of a smaller supermarket operating from the site or some form of leisure facility have not been ruled out.

But the report by architects Gillespies says it is most suited to offices and residential.

Cabinet member for asset strategy, Clr Graham Turner, added: “This is an important gateway and probably the most exciting site we’ve had for years.

“It’s important that we put it on the market to see what’s the best for the people of Kirklees.”

Deputy leader, Clr Shabir Pandor, said it was vital that the council got the “best possible deal” for Kirklees.

Gillespies’ drawings show potential lay-outs for three options: 1) a combination of offices and an R&D centre, 2) apartments and housing scheme with an ‘extra care’ facility, or 3) a mix of residential, offices and the R&D facility.

Other options have not been ruled out and any developer that came on board with Kirklees would not be forced to use them.

The council’s preference is for developers to take on the whole site as a co-ordinated single project.

The Southgate site has now been in limbo for a full decade.

Kirklees first revealed plans to demolish the centre in 2007 with a new Tesco due to open in 2011.

In 2010 it decided to pull down the Ibbotson and Lonsdale council flats to make way for the store.

Planning permission was granted in 2012 but in 2014 Tesco hit financial difficulties and changed its strategy.

Only one week into 2015, it was confirmed Tesco had backed out of the deal.