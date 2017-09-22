Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Huddersfield nightclub which closed following a spate of violent incidents is set to re-open over the next few weeks as a restaurant.

Kewz Bar on Queen Street closed in December after 10 years and just months after its owners successfully fought to keep it open.

Police had asked Kirklees Council to revoke its licence following a number of serious incidents, including a gun being fired into the bar’s ceiling.

Savio Fong from Doncaster revealed the new restaurant would be called Pan-Asian Street Food and would serve a selection of Japanese, Chinese and Thai food upstairs with a bar downstairs.

He said: “There’s a lot of hard work still to do. We will be employing around 10 people and I’m looking forward to it opening.”

The University of Huddersfield has seen a big influx of students from China and south-east Asia but Mr Fong said the restaurant wouldn’t just cater for them and would be aimed at regular town centre diners.

In February property agent Bramley said it was in talks with an interested party and was close to agreeing terms on leasing two storeys of the three-storey terraced commercial property. It is close to the university’s Queensgate campus and the Kingsgate shopping centre, and was on the market with a rent of £2,833 per calendar month.