The Foresters Arms in Lower Cumberworth has once again shut its doors.

The popular inn has had a succession of managers over the last few years, re-opening and closing several times. Now according to owner Enterprise Inns it has ceased trading.

The pub was closed for six months in 2012, reopening in December of that year with Mancunian Andy Edmondson, a 20-year veteran of the catering business, at the helm.

Neil Kelly, chairman of the Huddersfield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said news of the Foresters’ closure was indicative of the challenging times facing many rural pubs.

“Over the last five or six years there has been a revolving door of licensees,” he said. “People think it’s an easy job running a pub but it’s a real challenge.

“The Foresters could be a thriving pub. Unfortunately there is no continuity or stability there for publicans or locals.”

Foresters Arms, Lower Cumberworth, shuts suddenly.

It has been suggested by real ale aficionados that the Foresters could be listed as an Asset of Community Value, or ACV, which protects the pub by ensuring the building is not taken out of the trade.

CAMRA has been active in pursuing ACVs around the country and any interested party, including landlords and regulars, can apply. Both the Sair Inn at Linthwaite and the Rising Sun at Golcar are listed as ACVs.

A spokesman for Enterprise Inns said: “Regrettably, The Foresters, Lower Cumberworth, has ceased trading.

“We are currently searching for a new publican and would like to reassure members of the local community that we are committed to the pub and aim to have it back open and trading as soon as possible.”