Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fly-tipper from Huddersfield has to fork out more than £500 for dumping his rubbish.

And now the council which prosecuted 21-year-old Lee Pickup from Deighton hope the case will put others off from doing the same.

Pickup pleaded guilty to a fly-tipping offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Bradford Magistrates Court.

He admitted dumping waste on Shepherd Thorns Lane in Brighouse in March last year. The lane leads to Bradley scout camp and activity centre next to the M62 at junction 25.

Calderdale Council officers investigating the case found evidence identifying Pickup within the rubbish dumped.

He was fined £320, ordered to pay a surcharge of £32 and made to pay £200 as a contribution towards officer and legal costs – a total of £552.

In a similar case Valarie Prescott from Halifax pleaded guilty to charges of fly-tipping two to three bags of household waste on land off Old Lane in Halifax.

She also pleaded guilty to a second charge of failing to provide information relating to the first offence.

The magistrates sentenced both of her offences together and treated the failure to provide information as an aggravating factor to the fly-tipping offence. She was ordered to pay a fine of £480 and an additional surcharge of £48 and £200 towards the council’s costs, totalling £728.

Prescott was also caught after council officers found evidence within the fly-tipping linking her to the waste.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development Clr Barry Collins said: “The council does all it can to stop fly-tipping and will not hesitate to prosecute those responsible.

“These cases demonstrate the hard work that council officers put into making sure that those responsible for fly-tipping are caught. Sifting through fly-tipped waste for evidence may not be a pleasant job, but it was vital in the prosecution of these two individuals who are now paying the price for their actions.”

In all cases, having as much information as possible helps to bring successful prosecutions, so the council is urging people to come forward if they see any fly-tipping.

Officials need the day, date, time and location of the fly-tipping; a description of any people involved; what was fly-tipped and how much; details of any vehicle involved, including registration number, colour, make and model.

Fly-tipping can be reported through the online form at www.calderdale.gov.uk or by calling the council confidentially on 01422 288001.