What happens now councillors have approved the Local Plan?

What happens next?

While councillors have voted the Local Plan through there is still a number of hurdles for it to clear before it can be legally adopted.

First of all there will be another public consultation with the people of Kirklees.

Following that it will be altered if necessary by the council and then a final draft submitted to the planning inspectorate in March 2017.

Government officials will then have until December 2017 to examine Kirklees’ Local Plan.

If they give it the green light councillors will again be asked to vote to formally adopt the plan. That decision of the full council would take place in early 2018.

Why is there another public consultation?

A second public consultation is expected to be launched on Monday, November 7.

The purpose of it is to give the public the chance to highlight any technical planning policy issues before the Local Plan is formally submitted to the planning inspectorate.