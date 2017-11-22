Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Healthcare is top of the list of spending priorities for people in Huddersfield.

Today chancellor Phillip Hammond delivers his autumn speech in parliament, where he will outline government spending for the next 12 months.

On Twitter we asked readers where they would like to see extra funding being given in West Yorkshire.

Out of four options: NHS, policing, housing and transport, a huge 65% of respondents chose the NHS as their top priority.

Some 11% voted for extra spending on policing, another 11% voted for housing and 13% on transport.

At a time when Huddersfield's A&E is under threat it is perhaps no surprise local people want more money spending on health in West Yorkshire.

