Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moorland above Holmfirth is being wrecked by illegal off-roading, it is claimed.

Drivers of 4x4 vehicles and riders on motorbikes and quad bikes are causing major damage to the “blanket bog” on the moors above Holmbridge – a vital eco-system that is helping combat climate change.

Jim Sutton, of the Peak District Moorland Group which represents landowners and those with sporting rights on the moors, said the 4,000 acres at Snailsden Moor between Holmbridge and Hade Edge had been particularly targeted by off-roaders.

The land, which is owned by Yorkshire Water, is a designated Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) and home to rare and endangered birds.

Mr Sutton said: “In recent years, the estate I help manage has undergone extensive restoration works with the Moors for the Future Partnership to help restore the blanket bog on our moors.

“The Holme Valley moors on the northern fringe of the Peak District national park are designated SSSI due to their blanket bog status.

“These moors are home to many rare and endangered species from Red-listed birds such as the curlew and golden plover to rare plants and mosses such as sphagnum and bog asphodel.”

Mr Sutton said the blanket bog was particularly important as the deep peat and mosses help to trap carbon. The blanket bog had been degraded due to pollution caused by industry, but was now being restored.

Mr Sutton said illegal off-roading on the moors had been going on for years, but added: “It does appear to be getting worse and worse.

“When we get people coming onto the moor I tell them they are not allowed to be here and try to escort them off the property. Some claim they did not realise and go, but others can be quite aggressive.

“When I have taken advice from the police, they have said to contact them, but we can be waiting two hours for an officer to arrive.”

Mr Sutton said incidents occurred mainly at weekends, but increasingly off-roaders were coming onto the land late at night or in the early hours of the morning via public roads.

“The gates onto the land are chained, but they use Land Rovers with winches to pull off the hinges,” he said.

Mr Sutton said responsible off-roaders used designated sites and added: “There are places where people can go and pay to off-road, but these people don’t want to have to pay.”

Mr Sutton said his group was working with government agency Natural England, West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Water to help bring the issue to light.

”The seriousness of this type of illegal activity and the damage it is causing to the environment should not be under-estimated,” he said.