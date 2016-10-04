What is JYSK? New Danish store opens bringing 10 jobs

Gary Haley, store manager at the new JYSK store in Dewsbury

A little bit of Denmark is coming to Dewsbury.

Danish-based home furnishings store JYSK is set to open in Dewsbury town centre with the creation of 10 new jobs.

JYSK opens at 9am on Saturday at the Railway Street Retail Park in the town centre when Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds and wife Carol will be welcomed by store manager Gary Haley and his team.

There will be an opening competition with 40 prizes for early-bird shoppers to win. And everybody in the queue will enjoy a free Danish breakfast of juice and a pastry as the ribbon is cut. There will also be opening offers including items with prices of up to 70% off.

The star prize will be a luxury double mattress worth £699. Customers can also win one of 10 double duvets, one of 20 two-pack pillow sets or a share of a further £250 worth of prizes.

The retailer sells a range of furniture and soft furnishings for the bedroom, bathroom, living room, office and garden. Products include stylish metal soap dispensers and corner shelves for the bathroom; gazebos, hammocks and parasols for the garden; and items such as laundry baskets, ironing boards and airers.

JYSK has taken the former Netto store next to Mecca bingo and Dewsbury will be its 15th UK outlet. The next nearest stores are at Pontefract, Rotherham and Stockport.

Mr Haley said: “We are very excited to be introducing JYSK to Dewsbury. We’re brand new to the town, offering fresh, Scandinavian style for people’s homes.

“I am looking forward to overseeing the opening of our new store and to serving the local community.

“Customers can expect to receive great service in-store. Our store colleagues are not commission-based and instead we prefer to put customers first. This means all customers receive great offers.”

A spokesman for the company said: “JYSK has long wanted to open a store in Dewsbury and have been looking for just the right location.

“That place has now been secured and Gary is looking forward to welcoming customers to the store’s wide selection of beds, furniture and interior decoration, amongst other articles.”

JYSK joins retailers including Pets At Home, Bright House, Clarks Factory Shop and Iceland at the Railway Street retail site.

JYSK Group was founded in 1979 by Lars Larsen in the Danish city of Aarhus. Since then, JYSK Group has grown to have more than 2,300 stores employing 20,000 people in 41 countries – including ones in Europe and the Far East – making it the largest Danish-based company operating internationally. It entered the UK market in 2008.

In Germany and Austria, it trades under the name Dänisches Bettenlager and JYSK in the rest of the world.