Council chiefs are still working out how to solve traffic problems at one of Huddersfield’s busiest retail parks.

Cars are regularly stuck in tailbacks as drivers queue to enter or leave Great Northern Retail Park, off Leeds Road.

The problem has persisted for more than a year – particularly at weekends – as shoppers descend on stores, which include The Range, TK Maxx, Boots, Next, Mothercare, Pets at Home and Sports Direct. Opening day of The Range saw motorists waiting up to an hour to leave the car park.

Kirklees Council planners stated in July, 2015 – at the time that The Range was granted permission to add a garden centre to its store – that they were “considering possible solutions to the existing problems with the flow of traffic within the car park layout and the traffic controlled site access junction.”

Proposals being discussed with the site owner included adding a second entrance on Fitzwilliam Street and improving the two-way flow of the signal junction.

This week a Kirklees Council spokesman said: “We are currently developing long-term options to improve the capacity of this heavily congested junction.

“However, in the short term, we continue to monitor, evaluate and modify the traffic signal timings to ensure that the junction operates as efficiently as possible given its current layout.”