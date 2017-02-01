Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should US President Donald Trump be welcomed to the UK for a State visit?

A petition of more than 1.7m people suggests not – and our local MPs aren’t too thrilled by the idea.

Batley and Spen Labour MP Tracy Brabin said: “Why do we want him here now? It was two years before Obama came over, what’s with the unseemly haste? I think it’s a mis-step in sucking up to Trump in order to get us a great deal with the US.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff signed the petition and said: “I don’t want him here. He can come as a visitor but let’s not go through the expense of a State visit.

“I am shocked to my core about Theresa May’s response to Trump. I feel embarrassed she’s acting like that as he’s bigoted and a misogynist, what’s he going to do next?”

Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman said Trump was a “rather strange man” but said he was holding fire on a State visit. “I’m horrified by some of the things he’s already done,” he said.

“Yes, they are a great ally but I think we should wait and see. A State visit should be delayed until things settle down.”

Colne Valley Tory MP Jason McCartney said there should be no rush and added: “I’m deeply worried about his attitude towards NATO, which is crucial to face up to Putin’s aggression.”