Many complain that the law is too soft on criminals and mandatory jail terms should be extended.

But unless you're a criminal lawyer - or have been on the wrong side of the law too many times - you probably won't know the minimum sentences that the law prescribes for different offences.

And they're probably shorter than you'd think.

Try our quiz (below) with 10 hypothetical scenarios to see how long the offenders will get inside.

First a few caveats because sentencing is a complicated business...

The law sets a 'starting point' for a person convicted of an offence but courts do not have to rigidly adhere to this.

The Sentencing Council recommends a range within which the sentence will fall which starts lower than then staring point and can finish considerably higher.

There are aggravating factors (e.g. prior planning, previous related convictions) and mitigating factors (e.g. the offender was forced into committing the crime or was mentally unwell) that a court must consider when setting its tariffs.

There are reductions in a sentence for a guilty plea.

Plus prisoners given fixed sentences (as opposed to indeterminate or minimum custodial terms for the most serious offences) are normally eligible for release halfway through their sentence.

Let's assume in each of the 10 hypothetical scenarios that the offender:

1) is aged 18 or older;

2) has no prior convictions;

3) is eligible for release halfway through the sentence. You will therefore need to consider the actual jail time and halve it.

Also note the correct answers do not take into account a guilty plea.