They are becoming known for their unusual delicacies to mark important dates in your calendar.

And to celebrate Easter, Terry’s Fish and Chips is giving away free deep-fried lamb and eggs.

The chip shop, on Broad Lane, Moldgreen, will be battering and deep frying lamb meatballs and boiled eggs on Good Friday.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The unusual but festive dishes are free although the takeaway is encouraging customers to make donations to Kirkwood Hospice.

The chip shop has previously deep-fried sprouts and pigs in blankets before Christmas to raise cash for the Dalton hospice.

Manager Andrea Long said: “People had been asking us when we were next going to do something like that.”

Andrea says she won’t sell anything she wouldn’t eat herself – and the deep-fried meatballs and boiled eggs have passed the taste test.

She said: “I have tried them and they’re very nice. I wouldn’t do anything like that normally but these are lovely – and I hate eggs and don’t eat lamb.”

Andrea, however, says Terry’s will not be deep-frying anything made of chocolate.

She said: “I wouldn’t do anything sweet. People have asked me but we’ve always said no.”