It looks like something out of Doctor Who but this strange green box has certainly got villagers talking.

The odd-looking device, complete with its own solar panel, has been installed on a grass verge in Shepley.

But nobody knew what it was or why it was there.

Andrew Scott, chairman of Shepley Village Association, said: “People have been more than curious about the sudden appearance of this mysterious large ugly metal post in the middle of the grass verge on Lane Head Road.

“Enquiries were made to Kirklees Council as none of the usual public notifications had been posted.

“Kirklees Planning were unable to answer questions as they had no record of anything with planning permission in this area and would need to send out an officer to investigate.

“However Kirklees Highways finally took responsibility for the post, stating it was a ‘Gas Logger Point’, also claiming they had in fact been through the planning process and full notification had been given. The people of Shepley are still none the wiser.”

A council spokesman said: “The post belongs to Northern Gas Networks and is used to measure and record the amount and pressure of gas passing through the mains.

“The posts are digital which means they require a power supply. The most effective way of providing this is via a solar panel on top.”