What are the nets above the M62?

Motorists in West Yorkshire may be noticing eye-catching nets and scaffolding springing up on pylons across the area, most prominently across Junction 26 of the M62.

And while it looks like it could be part of an elaborate circus style stunt it is in fact for something far more essential entirely - namely maintaining our electricity supplies.

National Grid is carrying out the works to refurbish the 50km overhead line, which runs along the M62 corridor, between substations at Monk Fryston, in North Yorkshire, and Bradford West, near Bradford.

The existing wires are being replaced with brand new ones.

The giant netting alongside the power line is a safety net to stop any materials from the works falling to ground level.

The power line was originally built in 1969, and the work is needed to maintain reliable power supplies for years to come.

Scaffolding and nets on the M62

National Grid is working closely with landowners and local people to make sure the work is carried out with as little disruption as possible.

Martin Bage, National Grid’s Project Engineer for the West Yorkshire scheme, said: “Refurbishing the overhead electricity line is a complex piece of engineering which we have been carefully planning for four years. The work is part of our investment in the UK’s network to ensure we continue to provide a secure and reliable electricity supply for future generations.”

Work will be completed in stages with more activity due to take place over the winter months. All work is expected to be finished on the line in 2017.

Members of the community who have questions or would like to know more about the project can contact National Grid’s Community Relations Team on Freephone 0808 168 7590 or email nationalgrid@westyorkshireoverheadline.com