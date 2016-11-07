Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new cap on overall benefits will impact hundreds of couples and families across Yorkshire, housing experts have warned.

The cap, which limits the total amount of benefits a household can receive to £20,000 a year (£384.62 a week) outside London, came into effect on Monday.

For single people without children living with them, the cap is £13,400 a year (£257.69 a week).

The Department for Work and Pensions said the changes will stop families getting huge payouts without working but campaigners say it has crucial flaws.

What’s covered by it?

It includes most benefits including Child Benefit, Child Tax Credit, Jobseekers’ Allowance, Income Support and Universal Credit. It also includes Housing Benefit - which is the benefit that actually gets cut - despite it being paid straight to landlords.

Who is covered by it?

Most people aged 16 to 64 who do not work, or work less than 16 hours a week.

It groups together the benefits of a person, their partner, and any dependent children living in the same home under one ‘cap’.

But it doesn’t count the benefits of grown-up children, friends or relatives who live with that person.

In ‘mixed’ households - if either partner works 16 hours or more, both are exempt from the cap.

If one partner’s aged 65 or over, they are exempt but their working-age partner is still included on their own.

Who is not covered?

The Government says anyone who gets the following is exempt from the cap: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme; Armed Forces Independence Payment; Attendance Allowance; Disability Living Allowance (DLA); Employment and Support Allowance (support component only); Industrial Injuries Benefits (and equivalent payments as part of a War Disablement Pension or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme); Personal Independence Payment (PIP); Universal Credit payment for ‘limited capability for work and work-related activity’; War pensions; War Widow’s or War Widower’s Pension; Working Tax Credits (available for those who work 16 hours a week or more).

How many families will be affected?

The Chartered Institute of Housing says 116,000 families will be hit - both social and private renters. Around 9,200 Yorkshire families will be affected.

CIH chief executive Terrie Alafat said: “The reduction in total benefits is going to hit some of the most vulnerable families of all sizes across England, Scotland and Wales.

“These families will lose out when the cap comes into effect from November 7 and in many cases will straight away face a substantial gap between their rent and the help they receive to pay for their housing.”