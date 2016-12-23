Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A yellow metal box which appeared on a street corner in Slaithwaite has left locals scratching their heads.

The brightly-coloured box, which is concreted onto the pavement at the junction of Hawthorn Road with Longlands Avenue, has nothing inside and has no logo or identifying marks.

Fartown-based driving instructor Pete Tiernan says he has driven past numerous times – and is still pondering over what it could be used for.

Pete, 57, said: “I first noticed it a month ago driving past but I think it must have been there a while.

“I kept meaning to take a picture and try and find out what it was for.”

Pete added: “One of my pupils said it might be something to do with BT, but I didn’t know what exactly.

“I’m just confused as there is nothing in it and no company’s logo. Normally things like that would have the logo for British Gas or Yorkshire Water or something.”

The pitched-topped box, which is open at one end, has now attracted rubbish, including drinks bottles and wrappers, from people who may assume it’s a bin.

A spokesman for BT said that although they couldn’t confirm the box wasn’t theirs, they have no record of any yellow boxes.

He said: “All our junction boxes are green and have our logo on.”

Even Kirklees Council was unable to confirm its purpose, but a spokesman suggested the box could be a cover being used by a broadband company.

The spokesman said: “It is likely that this is a cabinet base for one of the broadband providers that has had a temporary cover put over it.

“The council is only notified when the groundworks are taking place. After that the company does not have to notify us about further work above ground level.

“We know that some groundworks took place in that area earlier this year, but as there is more than one cabinet in the vicinity we can’t be sure if this is the same one without further investigation.”